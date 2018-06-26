Information and university updates about COVID-19 and CARES Act Funds.
St. Francis taught us to respect, care for, and serve one another. More than a mere ideal, this lesson lives at the heart of our university. It is a core value that is practiced, modeled, and taught — and it served as the impetus for our scholarship program.
How to Apply: Tell us how you have paid it forward to someone else in life.
Deadline to apply: November 1
Apply to win a full-tuition scholarship! At USF, we believe that acts of kindness make the world a better place. Do you? If so, tell us how you have paid it forward to someone else in life.
The University will award one full-tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two half-tuition scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2022-23 academic year. Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years.
Eligibility: First-time students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF are eligible to apply. Student must apply to USF for admission for fall 2022 before applying for the scholarship and must be accepted by the scholarship deadline to be eligible. Students must attend USF full time at the Fort Wayne or Crown Point location to receive this scholarship.
This cannot be added on to other USF institutional scholarships.
All state residents who qualify for full federal Pell and state of Indiana aid and have been accepted to USF will receive free tuition and fees! Indiana residents and out-of-state students who do not meet these criteria will still receive competitive financial aid award packages.
USF values your commitment to academic performance during your high school years and offers scholarships based on your high school grade point average and your scores on the ACT and SAT.
USF is test-optional, but submitting test scores could make you eligible for a higher academic scholarship.
|Scholarship
|Amount
|GPA Only
|GPA plus Best Composite
SAT/ACT Test Score
|President’s Scholarship
|$20,000
|4.0+
|4.0+ and 1110 SAT/22 ACT
|Trustee’s Scholarship
|$19,000
|3.85-3.99
|3.75-3.99 and 1040 SAT/20 ACT
|Founder’s Scholarship
|$17,000
|3.55-3.84
|3.4-3.74 and 960 SAT/18 ACT
|Dean’s Scholarship
|$16,000
|3.15-3.54
|3.0-3.39 and < 960 SAT/18 ACT
|Achievement Scholarship
|$15,000
|< 3.15
|< 3.00 and < 960 SAT/18 ACT
Academic scholarships are renewable up to four years. USF will consider your highest section scores across all dates you took the SAT or ACT.
|Amount
|Cumulative College GPA
|$10,000
|3.5-4.0
|$8,000
|3.0-3.49
|$7,000
|2.1-2.99
|$5,000
|< 2.1
For the 2022-23 academic year, first-time students who are Catholic receive a $4,000 scholarship per year. This scholarship requires the student to provide proof of faith from their parish priest or Catholic high school administrator.
Are you a student at a Catholic High School? First-time students receive a $1,000 scholarship for continuing your education at USF, a Catholic university founded in the Franciscan tradition. If you are Catholic but do not attend a Catholic High School, you are still eligible for the scholarship if you provide proof of faith from your parish priest.
First-time students receive a $500 scholarship (up to four years) for continuing the family tradition. If your parent, sibling, grandparent, aunt or uncle, or cousin graduated from the University of Saint Francis, you are eligible for this scholarship.
This scholarship is available to first-time and current USF students who meet criteria for financial aid, along with Antoinette Murray’s requirements of 20 hours of volunteer service per year, a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and an essay describing how community service has impacted them personally and is enhancing their educational experience. The scholarship is need-based and valued up to $2,500. Contact the Office of Financial Aid for an application.
The University of Saint Francis has many donors who generously provide endowed scholarships for undergraduate students with varying criteria.
Outside scholarships are also awarded, which are opportunities from quality organizations outside of USF. Each organization has their own criteria. Contact the Office of Financial Aid for more information.
In certain circumstances, other financial aid you receive may result in your offer being reduced. All financial aid you receive, when combined with scholarships, cannot exceed the total cost of tuition and fees.