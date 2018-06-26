Scholarships

St. Francis taught us to respect, care for, and serve one another. More than a mere ideal, this lesson lives at the heart of our university. It is a core value that is practiced, modeled, and taught — and it served as the impetus for our scholarship program.

Pay It Forward Scholarship

How to Apply: Tell us how you have paid it forward to someone else in life.

Deadline to apply: November 1

Apply to win a full-tuition scholarship! At USF, we believe that acts of kindness make the world a better place. Do you? If so, tell us how you have paid it forward to someone else in life.

The University will award one full-tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two half-tuition scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2022-23 academic year. Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years.

Eligibility: First-time students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF are eligible to apply. Student must apply to USF for admission for fall 2022 before applying for the scholarship and must be accepted by the scholarship deadline to be eligible. Students must attend USF full time at the Fort Wayne or Crown Point location to receive this scholarship.

This cannot be added on to other USF institutional scholarships.

Free Tuition Opportunity

All state residents who qualify for full federal Pell and state of Indiana aid and have been accepted to USF will receive free tuition and fees! Indiana residents and out-of-state students who do not meet these criteria will still receive competitive financial aid award packages.

Academic Scholarships

USF values your commitment to academic performance during your high school years and offers scholarships based on your high school grade point average and your scores on the ACT and SAT.

USF is test-optional, but submitting test scores could make you eligible for a higher academic scholarship.

2021-2022 Academic Scholarships

First-Time Students

Scholarship Amount GPA Only GPA plus Best Composite

SAT/ACT Test Score President’s Scholarship $20,000 4.0+ 4.0+ and 1110 SAT/22 ACT Trustee’s Scholarship $19,000 3.85-3.99 3.75-3.99 and 1040 SAT/20 ACT Founder’s Scholarship $17,000 3.55-3.84 3.4-3.74 and 960 SAT/18 ACT Dean’s Scholarship $16,000 3.15-3.54 3.0-3.39 and < 960 SAT/18 ACT Achievement Scholarship $15,000 < 3.15 < 3.00 and < 960 SAT/18 ACT

Academic scholarships are renewable up to four years. USF will consider your highest section scores across all dates you took the SAT or ACT.

Transfer Students

Amount Cumulative College GPA $10,000 3.5-4.0 $8,000 3.0-3.49 $7,000 2.1-2.99 $5,000 < 2.1