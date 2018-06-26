Scholarships

St. Francis taught us to respect, care for, and serve one another. More than a mere ideal, this lesson lives at the heart of our university. It is a core value that is practiced, modeled, and taught — and it served as the impetus for our scholarship program.

Pay It Forward Scholarship

Apply to win a full tuition scholarship! At USF, we believe that acts of kindness make the world a better place. Do you? If so, tell us how you have paid it forward to someone else in life.

The University will award one full tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two half tuition/fees scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2020-21 academic year. Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years.

Eligibility: First-time and transfer students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF are eligible to apply. Students must attend USF full-time at the Fort Wayne or Crown Point campus to receive this scholarship.

This cannot be added on to other USF institutional scholarships.

Additional Scholarships

USF offers an array of endowed and specialized scholarships, awarding more than $1 million in scholarship aid each year. Be sure to visit the Office of Financial Aid for a full list.

Note: students must be full-time in order to receive institutional scholarships.

Antoinette Murray Scholarship

This scholarship is available to USF students who meet criteria for financial aid, along with Antoinette Murray’s requirements of 20 hours of volunteer service per year, a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and an essay describing how community service has impacted them personally and is enhancing their educational experience. The scholarship is need-based and valued up to $2,500. Please contact the Office of Financial Aid for an application.